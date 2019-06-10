Kathua rape and murder case: Six convicted by Pathankot court, one acquitted

The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir has been delivered by district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh. Village head Sanji Ram, two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma and Head constable Tilak Raj are among six convicted by Pathankot court in Kathua rape & murder case. Vishal has been acquitted by the court. The quantum of punishment will be announced at 2 PM.

The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on June 3. According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in neighbouring state of Punjab, about 100 km from Jammu and 30 km from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court order came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the sensational case, which shocked the nation.The prosecution team in the case comprised J K Chopra, S S Basra and Harminder Singh.

The Crime Branch arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma. Head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested.

Charges of rape and murder were framed by the district and sessions judge against seven out of the eight accused. The trial against the juvenile is yet to begin as his petition on determining his age is to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

With PTI inputs