Kathua case: Timeline of events

An 8-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic community of Kashmir had gone missing last year on 10th January, 2018.

A court on Monday sentenced three men including a temple caretaker to life imprisonment till last breath for the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after convicting them along with three others for the ghastly crime that shook the nation 17 months ago.

Sanji Ram, the mastermind and caretaker of the 'devasthanam' (temple) where the crime took place in January last year, Deepak Khajuria, a Special Police Officer, and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian--the three main accused--were spared death penalty, a punishment sought by the prosecution during the year-long in-camera trial in the court of judge Tejwinder Singh here.

January 04, 2018: Sanji Ram provokes his nephew to take revenge on Bakarwals who had earlier thrashed him.

January 10, 2018: An 8-year-old girl belonging to nomadic community goes missing.

January 12, 2018: The girl was kept captive inside a temple, drugged, gang raped multiple times and murdered.

January 17, 2018: The victim’s body found behind the temple.

January 23, 2018: The J&K CM, Mehbooba Mufti, orders an investigation by the crime branch.

February 10, 2018: SPO Deepak Khajuria, who is part of a police search team in the case is arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch after SIT gets evidence about his alleged involvement.

March 8, 2018: Crime Branch arrests head constable Tilak Raj after it is found that he had allegedly washed the blood & mud-stained clothes of the victim before sending them for the forensic laboratory for the necessary tests.

Crime Branch also detains sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who was initially the investigating officer in the case, for questioning.

April 9, 2018:J&K police crime branch files a charge-sheet against the seven accused, including cops.

May 7, 2018: The Supreme Court (SC) transfers the case from Kathua to Pathankot in Punjab, saying fear and a fair trial cannot exist together.

June 3, 2019: Trial concludes after examining 114 witnesses during year-long proceedings.

June 10, 2019: The Pathankot court convicts six of seven accused.

Sanji Ram, SPO Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Five year jail term for others – all police personnel.