In a bold step to enhance its market foothold and foster innovation, Kataria Industries has successfully acquired the wire manufacturing division of Ratlam Wires for Rs 30.6 crore. This acquisition, finalized through a slump sale on a going concern basis, was announced on Thursday and signifies a major advancement for Kataria Industries in the competitive steel wire sector.

The acquisition encompasses a diverse array of steel wire products from Ratlam Wires, including spring steel wires, PC strand wires, and both galvanized and ungalvanized options. This strategic expansion aligns with Kataria Industries’ current offerings, thereby enhancing its product portfolio and operational capabilities.

Yash Kataria, the visionary leader at the helm of the company, underscored the acquisition's significance within their broader growth strategy. He remarked, "This acquisition is a pivotal milestone in our long-term growth plan, focused on elevating our turnover and profit margins. The synergies from this merger will enable us to better serve a wider range of industries."

Notably, Kataria Industries is recognized for its manufacturing prowess in vital components like low relaxation pre-stressed concrete (LRPC) strands and post-tensioning anchorage systems, which are integral to infrastructure projects, roadways, bridges, and power transmission networks.

This acquisition underscores Kataria Industries’ dedication to expansion, quality enhancement, and market leadership, positioning the company for greater innovation and influence in the industry under the astute leadership of Yash Kataria.

