Kashmiri teacher gets presidential award on Teachers' Day

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeIndia

India

Kashmiri teacher gets presidential award on Teachers' Day

Ruhi Sultana was honoured for her innovative performance towards teaching this year.

article-main
Latest News

Khalid Hussain

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 03:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, a Kashmiri female School Teacher was been honoured with the National Teacher Award. 47 teachers received the National Teacher Award across the country. 

Ruhi Sultana, a teacher at the Boys Middle School Kashipora of Telbal in Gulab Bagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, has been honoured for her innovative performance towards teaching this year.

Every year, the Ministry of Education awards teachers to encourage them to make extraordinary and commendable efforts to promote education in the country.

The Ministry of Education has appreciated the efforts of Sultana, especially in primary classes, to give new directions to his students in learning activities, which she has done despite challenging times.

Ruhi Sultana adopted the low cost no cost method in her teaching which started to increase the number and interest of the children in her school located in the outskirts of Srinagar.  She says she used pocket boards, utility cards, tracing boards and other child-friendly items so that the children do not have to spend much and they also will get attracted towards school and education. 

"I teach the children through low cost no cost method without spending money. I teach the children with the same things which are of no use and we throw them away. I give a new shape to those things in an innovative way, children get attracted and their interest increase in studies," Sultan said,

"I am very happy that my work is appreciated. It’s an honour for me, whatever a person does, if he is appreciated, it builds confidence,” she added. 

The ministry also lauded the hard work of Sultana for facilitating children with special needs so that they are nor devoid of the benefits of education.

To honour the contribution of some of the best teachers of the country, who through their ability have not only improved school education but also improved the lives of students, 47 teachers were selected for the awards. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind through video conferencing.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 out: What's next for candidates? All details here

Kriti Sanon shares snippets of her 'feel-good' trip to Mexico with sister Nupur Sanon and cousins

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

‘Sheena Bora still alive…’: 5 shocking revelations made by Indrani Mukerjea in tell-all book

Mira Kapoor is currently on panchakarma, Know all about the detox cleanse

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE