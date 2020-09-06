Kashmiri teacher gets presidential award on Teachers' Day

Ruhi Sultana was honoured for her innovative performance towards teaching this year.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, a Kashmiri female School Teacher was been honoured with the National Teacher Award. 47 teachers received the National Teacher Award across the country.

Ruhi Sultana, a teacher at the Boys Middle School Kashipora of Telbal in Gulab Bagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, has been honoured for her innovative performance towards teaching this year.

Every year, the Ministry of Education awards teachers to encourage them to make extraordinary and commendable efforts to promote education in the country.

The Ministry of Education has appreciated the efforts of Sultana, especially in primary classes, to give new directions to his students in learning activities, which she has done despite challenging times.

Ruhi Sultana adopted the low cost no cost method in her teaching which started to increase the number and interest of the children in her school located in the outskirts of Srinagar. She says she used pocket boards, utility cards, tracing boards and other child-friendly items so that the children do not have to spend much and they also will get attracted towards school and education.

"I teach the children through low cost no cost method without spending money. I teach the children with the same things which are of no use and we throw them away. I give a new shape to those things in an innovative way, children get attracted and their interest increase in studies," Sultan said,

"I am very happy that my work is appreciated. It’s an honour for me, whatever a person does, if he is appreciated, it builds confidence,” she added.

The ministry also lauded the hard work of Sultana for facilitating children with special needs so that they are nor devoid of the benefits of education.

To honour the contribution of some of the best teachers of the country, who through their ability have not only improved school education but also improved the lives of students, 47 teachers were selected for the awards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind through video conferencing.