Kashmiri Pandit killed in Shopian, Kashmir politicians condemn terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Terrorists on Monday killed a Kashmiri Pandit in the Chotigam village of Shopian district and injured his brother, continuing the series of attacks on minorities in the Union Territory and triggering national outrage. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, son of Arjun Nath. His brother Pitambar is fighting for his life in the hospital. The security forces have cordoned off the area and are trying to arrest the assassins.

Politicians from all parties have condemned the murder.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family."

"Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased`s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi`s quest for `manufactured normalcy," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone tweeted: "Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family,"

BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Bukhari in a statement said terror has no religion and terrorists should be punished.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet, "One person dead, one injured in firing by terrorists on civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. Both the deceased and injured belong to the minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off".

On Monday, Independence Day, two people, including a civilian from a minority community, were injured in two grenade attacks by terrorists in Kashmir.

With inputs from IANS