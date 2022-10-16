Kashmiri Pandit killed in J-K: Who was Puran Krishan Bhat, farmer shot dead outside his home in Shopian

Kashmiri Pandits protest in Jammu and Kashmir against killing of Puran Bhat (File photo)

In yet another targeted attack against the community, a Kashmiri Pandit man was shot dead outside his own home in Jammu and Kashmir, and a terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, as per the J&K police.

A Kashmiri pandit farmer named Puran Krishan Bhat was right outside his home in Choudharygund village of south Kashmir’s Shopian when he was attacked by terrorists and shot dead. Soon after his killing, the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to media reports, Bhat was near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of the south Kashmir district when he was attacked, allegedly by terrorists. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Who was Puran Krishan Bhat?

Belonging to the Kashmiri pandit community, Puran Krishan Bhat was a fruit seller in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and was residing in the area with his family. He also had relatives in Jammu, who were left distraught after his killing.

Bhat was 43 years old and was the sole breadwinner of his family. He used to live in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian with his wife and two children, and had never faced any problems in the area before, said his relative to PTI.

Earlier, the farmer’s family used to live in Jammu but he had shifted them to Shopian in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He had two children – one son in Class 5 and a daughter in Class 7. Bhat had planned to visit his apple orchard on the day of his death, according to media reports.

Kashmiri pundits across the valley have been left outraged over the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat, who was the seventh person in the community shot dead by terrorists since 2020. Over the last five months, several Kashmiri pundits have been killed, including a clerk named Rahul Bhat and a teacher named Rajni Bala.

(With inputs from agencies)

