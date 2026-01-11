Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

Row erupted after a Kashmiri man allegedly attempted to offer namaz inside Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The UP police has detained the man, identified as Ahad Sheikh, who is also alleged to raise slogans, when security officers tried to stop him.

Here's what happened

As per reports, Ahad Sheikh entered the Ram temple premises on Friday and sat near the Sita Rasoi area. He started doing preparations. While he sat and did preparation to offer namaz, several onlookers and security personnel intervened and tried to stop him. Later. he was handed over to local police and was detained.

Who is Ahad Sheikh?

Ahad Sheikh, 55, is identified as a resident of Shopian district in Kashmir. His family has claimed that he was mentally ill, and also showed medical records from the psychiatry department of Srinagar Medical College. Police found cashews and raisins from him while his security checkup.

Now, Police and intelligence agencies are investigating how the man entered the premises in heightened security, ahead of Makar Sankranti celebrations.