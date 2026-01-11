Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow
Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted
Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'
Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy christian wedding, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid; see VIRAL pics
Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film crushes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 850 crore in India
Who was Rachna Yadav? 44-year-old woman shot dead outside home in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was key witness in husband's murder case
Rahul Mamkootathil rape case: Victim shares emotional message after arrest of expelled MLA, says ‘You saw what was done…’
Viral video: Fire breaks out inside theatre during The Raja Saab screening after Prabhas fans perform aarti, burst crackers
INDIA
Row erupted after a Kashmiri man allegedly attempted to offer namaz inside Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The UP police has detained the man, identified as Ahad Sheikh, who is also alleged to raise slogans, when security officers tried to stop him.
Row erupted after a Kashmiri man allegedly attempted to offer namaz inside Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The UP police has detained the man, identified as Ahad Sheikh, who is also alleged to raise slogans, when security officers tried to stop him.
As per reports, Ahad Sheikh entered the Ram temple premises on Friday and sat near the Sita Rasoi area. He started doing preparations. While he sat and did preparation to offer namaz, several onlookers and security personnel intervened and tried to stop him. Later. he was handed over to local police and was detained.
Ahad Sheikh, 55, is identified as a resident of Shopian district in Kashmir. His family has claimed that he was mentally ill, and also showed medical records from the psychiatry department of Srinagar Medical College. Police found cashews and raisins from him while his security checkup.
Now, Police and intelligence agencies are investigating how the man entered the premises in heightened security, ahead of Makar Sankranti celebrations.