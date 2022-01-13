Kashmir shivers, Ladakh freezes, Jammu celebrates end of harsh winter

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called locally the `Chillai Kalan` which started in the Valley on December 21 will end on January 31.

Minimum temperature throughout Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh remained notches below the freezing point on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rise in day temperatures and further drop in night temperatures in the two UTs.

In the Jammu region, the festival of `Lohri` that traditionally marks the end of the bitter winter cold is being celebrated.

An official of the IMD said the night temperatures are likely to drop further and the day temperatures are expected to rise during the next 48 hours as the weather is generally expected to remain dry during this period.

Srinagar had minus 2.7, Pahalgam minus 9.4 and Gulmarg minus 11.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 21.9, Leh minus 15.5 and Kargil minus 16.9 as the minimum.

Both Jammu city and Katra town had 5.5, Batote minus 0.1, Banihal minus 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 2.7 as the night`s lowest temperature.