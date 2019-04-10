Kashmir reverberates with poll songs & dance

'Azadi' can wait but elections cannot!

Come elections, the restive Kashmir is reverberating with song and dance to celebrate the biggest festival of democracy.

From 'wanwun' (Kashmiri folklore sung by women in rows during marriages) to Kashmiri Bacha Nagma (Kashmir folk dance wherein a man dressed as a woman wearing langha dances to the tunes of Kashmiri songs), the poll rallies are witnessing extraordinary enthusiasm of the people particularly in North and Central Kashmir regions.

Drummers are busy cheering up the crowds and women are busy singing the songs for candidates as the convoy of electioneers pass by. Even men are dancing to the drum beats in a traditional way to signal a new beginning in the valley.

"Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya (look who is coming)," shouts the crowd amid a huge round of cheers. "Sher Aaya... Sher Aaya," comes the response from the people who burst into frantic dance to welcome their leaders.

What has added a zing to the whole campaign is that women in large numbers are joining the rallies to welcome the leaders. From Kupwara to Srinagar, women are enthusiastically participating in the poll rallies singing and dancing, notwithstanding the terrorist threats.

"We believe people should use their right and power in the electoral process to choose the best candidate at this crucial time," said Suhail Bukhari, media advisor to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

The unprecedented enthusiasm comes despite dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen warning the people against joining election rallies in Kashmir.

Huge rush in poll rallies has also given a new lease of life to mainstream leaders who are demanding assembly polls in state at the earliest.