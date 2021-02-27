Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, Gulmarg records 1 feet snow, minus 2.2 temperature

Kashmir records fresh snowfall

As predicted by the meteorological department, the upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday (February 27) while the plains of Kashmir valley witnessed rains and light snowfall. The MET department has forecast the same weather conditions during the next 24 hours till Sunday (February 28).

The famous Gulmarg Ski Resort in North Kashmir received approximately 1 feet of fresh snow. Gulmarg, where the second edition of the ‘Khelo India Winter Games' is underway, was in much need of snow. This fresh snow has bought smiles to hundreds of winter sports players who had assembled from 27 states and Union Territories of the country for winter games. The event was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26. Gulmarg was also the coldest place in Kashmir with minus 2.2 minimum temperature.

Tourists enjoyed the fresh snowfall and said it’s a dream come true as they were in Kashmir just to witness snowfall. Like Gulmarg all other tourist spots received fresh snow, Sonamarg recorded 8 inches while Pahalgam received 3 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, rains lashed the plains of Kashmir with light snowfall. Srinagar witnessed heavy rains and light snowfall since midnight which made temperatures across Kashmir dip. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7 with 14mm rainfall recorded during the time, a MET official said. Pahalgam recorded a temperature of 0.3 and 22.5mm of rainfall.

The MET department predicted intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the plains and snow over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir which is most likely to continue through Saturday (February 27). There will be a significant improvement in weather from tomorrow onwards, the MET official further said.

Fresh rains and snow also forced authorities to suspend the vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslides and shooting stones at several places of Ramban district. The Jammu and Kashmir highway is the only roadway connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.