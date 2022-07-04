Kashmir: How two armed Lashkar terrorists were overpowered — a villager narrates sequence of events | Watch

Two AK rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists — Talib Hussain Shah and Faisal Ahmad Dar

Two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including the mastermind of recent IED blasts in Rajouri, were overpowered by villagers and handed over to the police in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Two AK rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists — Talib Hussain Shah and Faisal Ahmad Dar — with the police announcing a reward of Rs 2 lakh for villagers who apprehended the terrorists.

One of the villagers narrated the sequence of events and how they overpowered the two LeT terrorists.

“Two men came and told them to switch off the phones. One of the villagers told them (terrorists) that he needs to go use the washroom. He called me and told me about the terrorists and also asked me not to call him back, else they will kill him. They were all sleeping when we reached there. We waited till morning. Shabir Ahmed (one of the villagers) took their bags out,” the villager said.

“Just then, one of them (two terrorists) jumped on me and I fell down. My brother’s son held him from the back before he could attack me again. My uncle’s son reached there too. We tied the one who was younger, he told us that he was into this for the last six years. The second one was very dangerous. We tied them and called SDPO,” he added.

The arrest of the duo followed unearthing of a module headed by Shah in Rajouri district on June 28, which was behind the recent series of explosions in the district.

Twin explosions rocked Kotrana town of Rajouri on March 26 and another on April 19, leaving two persons injured.

Shah was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts at Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts, the ADGP said.

He said it was revealed during preliminary questioning that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman.