'Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off': Satya Pal Malik

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that he has not recovered fully from the Kashmir hangover. He said, "I have come to Goa only three weeks ago from Kashmir. My Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off yet."

Satya Pal was the former J&K Governor who became the Governor of Goa after President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25 appointed him to the post. He was sworn in on November 3.

Speaking on the issue of Kashmir at the closing ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji, Malik said, "Not a single casualty has taken place in Kashmir since Article 370 has been abrogated. Police have not fired even a single bullet since August 5."

Malik was the governor of J&K when Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On August 5, the Narendra Modi government made the monumental decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Through a Presidential Order, the government declared that Article 370 would cease to be operative, and specifically overrode a previous order that made Article 35A a part of the Constitution of India, thereby ending the special status accorded to the region.

Incidentally, the new UTs have come into existence on the National Unity Day (October 31), marked as the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister and freedom fighter.