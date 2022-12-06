'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri apologizes for remark against judge to Delhi High Court

'Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri apologizes for remark against judge to Delhi High Court

On Tuesday, director Vivek Agnihotri publicly apologized to the Delhi High Court for criticising Justice S Murlidhar for releasing activist Gautam Navlakha on bail. The director of the film "The Kashmir Files," Vivek Agnihotri, has unconditionally apologised for the tweets he made in 2018 about Justice S. Murlidhar following his decision to overturn Gautam Navlakha's transit remand as an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case.

On Tuesday, the division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh received the apology, and the bench ordered Agnihotri to appear before the court during the subsequent hearing. Agnihotri was the subject of suo moto contempt proceedings by the court. Through an affidavit, Agnihotri's attorney claimed that his client deleted the tweets.

On the other hand, amicus curiae opposed the submission saying that the tweets were deleted by the social platform Twitter, not by him. The bench on Tuesday directed Agnihotri to be present before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, 2023.

"We are asking him to remain present because he is contemnor. Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit," the bench said.70-year-old Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.

READ | Noida: Rs 1 crore Jaguar sports car with VIP number plate kills receptionist while ‘racing’

(With inputs from ANI)