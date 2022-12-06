Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri apologizes for remark against judge to Delhi High Court

Division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh received the apology, and the bench ordered Agnihotri to appear before the court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri apologizes for remark against judge to Delhi High Court
'Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri apologizes for remark against judge to Delhi High Court

On Tuesday, director Vivek Agnihotri publicly apologized to the Delhi High Court for criticising Justice S Murlidhar for releasing activist Gautam Navlakha on bail. The director of the film "The Kashmir Files," Vivek Agnihotri, has unconditionally apologised for the tweets he made in 2018 about Justice S. Murlidhar following his decision to overturn Gautam Navlakha's transit remand as an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case.

On Tuesday, the division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh received the apology, and the bench ordered Agnihotri to appear before the court during the subsequent hearing. Agnihotri was the subject of suo moto contempt proceedings by the court. Through an affidavit, Agnihotri's attorney claimed that his client deleted the tweets.

On the other hand, amicus curiae opposed the submission saying that the tweets were deleted by the social platform Twitter, not by him. The bench on Tuesday directed Agnihotri to be present before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, 2023.

"We are asking him to remain present because he is contemnor. Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit," the bench said.70-year-old Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.

READ | Noida: Rs 1 crore Jaguar sports car with VIP number plate kills receptionist while ‘racing’

(With inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.