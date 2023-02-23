Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Aarti ticket prices raised to Rs 500, new rates effective from March 1

The decision to raise the ticket costs has been made in light of the growing number of worshippers visiting the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple. The cost of a Mangala Aarti ticket has increased from Rs 350 to Rs 500. The price for the Sapta Rishi Aarti, Shringar Bhog Aarti, and Midday Bhog Aarti tickets would increase from Rs 180 to Rs 300 at the same time. Beginning on March 1, the new ticket prices will be in effect.

In addition, the temple will have its own religious and cultural calendar, and priests will now be dressed in a particular type of attire. These decisions were made in the Divisional Commissioner Auditorium in Varanasi during the 104th board meeting of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

At the same time, the trust's members brought up the problem of how difficult it is for guests to go to the temple because cars halt at Maidagin and Godaulia. In this case, the temple took the initiative to request that the facility's construction be completed. All of the officials, including the trust members, were asked to investigate this and call the Municipal Corporation or the Traffic Department for assistance.

A calendar of religious and cultural events will be created for the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the entire year. Also, it was decided to form an internal committee and start planning for the trust's diary to be released in March. The students who achieve the highest grades at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and Kashi Hindu University will receive an annual award worth Rs 10,000.

The pay for other employees, including sweepers, will raise. The committee established to develop the employee service regulations was given one month to do so. The proposal to use funding from Canara Bank CSR to erect a pre-fabricated covered shed at Mandir Chowk was approved.

The trust will provide two sets of dress codes for the priests and archakas in order to establish unity in the temple. For the period 2022–2023, CEO Sunil Kumar Verma has set a goal of 105 crores in total revenue and 40 crores in expenditures.