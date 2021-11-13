Headlines

Kashi Vishwanath Project: How PM Modi's pet project will enhance devotional tourism in Varanasi

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project connects the temple with the ghats of the Ganga, with a paved walkway around 320 metres long and 20 metres wide.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2021, 06:19 PM IST

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections to be held next year. The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will link Lalita Ghat on the river bank to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

A grand inauguration ceremony has been planned by the state government. The project is high on the ruling BJP's priority list as Varanasi also happens to be the constituency of the Prime Minister. The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is expected to be completed by December 10. For this, an additional 400 workers have been deployed. 

The operational planning of the project is being handled by the British multinational firm Ernst & Young. The main purpose of the project is to ensure a memorable pilgrim experience and derive the best possible use for the operational area.

Salient features of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

There will be a 20-25 feet wide corridor from the Lalita Ghat in Varanasi to the Mandir Chowk in the temple premises.

The project connects the temple with the ghats of the Ganga, with a paved walkway around 320 metres long and 20 metres wide. 

This will enable at least 2 lakh devotees to be present at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at a given point in time.

The project includes multiple amenities for pilgrims such as Yatri Suvidha Kendras, guesthouses, hospice, library, and museum.

The project includes building an ample number of public toilets at various places where pilgrims visit in large numbers.

It plans for extensive security arrangements and a widened emergency entrance for vehicles and ambulances to enter the temple area.

Other facilities inside the premises include a Ganga-view cafe, a Mandir Chowk surrounded by emporium space on three floors.

Food courts, shops, a spiritual bookstore, a VIP guest house, Mumukshu Bhawan, Vedic Kendra, Bhog Shaala, a tourist facilitation centre.

Three Yatri Suvidha Kendras, toilet blocks and two museums - City Museum and Varanasi Gallery that could be run on PPP mode.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham project cost

The project cost is pegged at Rs 600 crore (approximately) after it was launched in March 2018.

An estimated Rs 300 crore was spent on purchasing land and buildings around the temple complex and for resettlement compensation alone.

