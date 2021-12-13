Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration: PM Modi reaches Varanasi, performs aarti at Kaal Bhairav temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham today, December 13. Before heading to the holy corridor, PM Modi decided to stop by and perform the aarti at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

He offered his prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple ahead of the inauguration ceremony and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The video of the aarti performed by the prime minister was posted on Twitter by ANI.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi



Later, he will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ZmO1AG08uC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

After this, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi, accompanied by the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several BJP ruled states. They will also be witnessing the ‘Ganga Aarti’ being performed on ghats from a cruise boat today.

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. The foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was laid down by PM Modi on March 8, 2019, and the inauguration ceremony today will last about 2-3 hours.

As quoted by ANI, the Varanasi DM said, “Prime Minister Modi will reach Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the ghat side, and then inaugurate the corridor. He will take a walk in the premises of the new corridor, and see the buildings erected.”

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is spread across 5 lakh square feet, with over 40 temples restored and beautified. 23 new buildings have also been constructed under the project to provide a wide range of facilities to the devotees who visit the holy corridor.

(With ANI inputs)