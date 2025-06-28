Ranjubala Singh, aka 'Kashi Ki Didi', from Varanasi, is a social worker. After suffering severe burns that damaged a major part of her body, she chose not to retreat into grief. Instead, she devoted her life to underprivileged children.

On Friday, June 27, DNA hosted an event to honour and celebrate the women who are rising to the top in a variety of fields. The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025, to celebrate the 'New Gen Women', had none other than Ranjubala Singh aka 'Kashi Ki Didi' in attendance. At the event, Ranjubala Singh won the Warrior Spirit Award for turning her sorrows into a mission to serve society.

Who in 'Kashi Ki Didi', Ranjubala Singh?

Ranjubala Singh, aka 'Kashi Ki Didi', from Varanasi, is a social worker. After suffering severe burns that damaged a major part of her body, she chose not to retreat into grief. Instead, she devoted her life to underprivileged children. A graduate in Political Science herself, Ranjubala now brings the light of education into the lives of hundreds of children.

Who inspired Ranjubala Singh to take up social work?

Govind Singh, her husband, a retired BSF officer, was the one who inspired Ranjubala Singh to pursue social work. Having risked his life in the service of the nation, Govind encouraged Ranjubala to start an NGO. She then founded the Leela Foundation in Varanasi, which now educates children who once didn’t even have the opportunity to step inside a school.

About DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025, held on June 27, acknowledged the tireless efforts, strategic planning, and unwavering determination that empower women to excel and pave the way for future generations. The crème de la crème of women achievers were celebrated for their success in a grand event.