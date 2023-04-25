Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Kerala's first, to be inaugurated today: Check routes, timings (Photo: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: Kerala gets its first Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday. The new semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new age train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. This is India’s 16th Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the train from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at around 10:30 am.

People can travel from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram from Wednesday, April 26. While they can travel on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route from April 28. The Vande Bharat train will cover 11 districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

The train is likely to cover a distance of more than 570 km between the two cities in less than 9 hours. The train will be running all days of the week except Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat (Train No. 20634) route

The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 pm and has nine station stops, News18 reported. Check stoppages below:

Thiruvananthapuram - 5.20 am

Kollam - 6.07 am

Kottayam - 7.25 am

Ernakulam Town - 8.17 am

Thrissur - 9.22 am

Shoranur - 10.02 am

Kozhikode - 11.03 am

Kannur - 12.03 pm

Kasaragod - 1.25 pm

Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat route

Train No. 20633 Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express will leave Kasaragod at 02:30 pm on and from April 26, 2023. It will reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.35 pm, on the same day.

Kasaragod - 2.30 pm

Kannur - 3.28 pm

Kozhikode - 4.28 pm

Shoranur - 5.28 pm

Thrissur - 6.03 pm

Ernakulam Town - 7.05 pm

Kottayam - 8.00 pm

Kollam - 9.18 pm

Thiruvananthapuram - 10.35 pm

READ | Meet Chandru Raheja, India's real estate tycoon with Rs 31,100 crore net worth

Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express fare:

The fare between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram Central for the Vande Bharat Express (Train No 20633) will be Rs 1,520 in Chair Car.

It also includes Rs 308 as catering charges. For the Executive Class, the fare is Rs 2,815, which includes Rs 369 as catering charges. Food charges can be excluded from the fare as food choice is optional.

The fare from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod for Train No- 20634 Vande Bharat Express is slightly more at Rs 1,590 in Chair Car, including Rs 379 as catering charges. For the executive class, it Rs 2,880 including Rs 434 as catering charge.