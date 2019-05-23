Kasaragod Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's Rajmohan Unnithan takes seat from CPM's KP Satishchandran

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Kasaragod Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's Rajmohan Unnithan takes seat from CPM's KP Satishchandran

CPI(M) KP Satheesh Chandran, Congress' Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP's Raveesh Thantri Kuntar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 01:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kasaragod Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's Rajmohan Unnithan has unseated KP Satishchandran, the CPM incumbent, by 40438 votes.

Unnithan secured 474961 votes (43.18%) to Satishchandran's 434523 (39.5%). The BJP's Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar secured 176049 votes (16%).

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) KP Satheesh Chandran, Congress' Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP's Raveesh Thantri Kuntar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency profile

Kasaragod had been a CPI(M) bastion for the last three decades. The party's candidates have been winning continuously since 1989 in this constituency. CPI(M) parliamentarian P Karunakaran, who is the sitting MP in this constituency, has been the winning candidate in the past three Lok Sabha elections. However, for the upcoming election, CPI(M) has fielded KP Satheesh Chandran. 

The main contest here held between CPI(M) and Congress candidate. Over the years, CPI(M) has won the election battles here, however, the victory margins have not been too much. 

Congress is contesting on 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala as part of United Democratic Front (UDF).

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Kasaragod comprises of 7 assembly segments where one of its segment Kanhangad has been reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): KP Satheesh Chandran
Congress: Rajmohan Unnithan 

BJP: Raveesh Thantri Kuntar 

Kasaragod Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: P Karunakaran (M) of the CPI(M) grabbed 384964 votes and defeated Adv T Siddique of the Congress who got 378043 votes.

2009: P Karunakaran (M) of the CPI(M) received 385522 votes and defeated Shahida Kamal of the Congress 321095 votes.
 
2004: P Karunakaran (M) of the CPI(M)  got 437284 votes. He defeated NA Mohammad of the Congress who secured 329028 votes

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I would...': Shah Rukh Khan on replacing Amitabh Bachchan in Don

Nag Panchami 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Schoolgirl's emotional rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' wins hearts, watch

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE