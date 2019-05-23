Kasaragod Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's Rajmohan Unnithan takes seat from CPM's KP Satishchandran

CPI(M) KP Satheesh Chandran, Congress' Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP's Raveesh Thantri Kuntar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's Rajmohan Unnithan has unseated KP Satishchandran, the CPM incumbent, by 40438 votes.

Unnithan secured 474961 votes (43.18%) to Satishchandran's 434523 (39.5%). The BJP's Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar secured 176049 votes (16%).

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) KP Satheesh Chandran, Congress' Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP's Raveesh Thantri Kuntar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency profile

Kasaragod had been a CPI(M) bastion for the last three decades. The party's candidates have been winning continuously since 1989 in this constituency. CPI(M) parliamentarian P Karunakaran, who is the sitting MP in this constituency, has been the winning candidate in the past three Lok Sabha elections. However, for the upcoming election, CPI(M) has fielded KP Satheesh Chandran.

The main contest here held between CPI(M) and Congress candidate. Over the years, CPI(M) has won the election battles here, however, the victory margins have not been too much.

Congress is contesting on 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala as part of United Democratic Front (UDF).

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Kasaragod comprises of 7 assembly segments where one of its segment Kanhangad has been reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): KP Satheesh Chandran

Congress: Rajmohan Unnithan

BJP: Raveesh Thantri Kuntar

Kasaragod Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: P Karunakaran (M) of the CPI(M) grabbed 384964 votes and defeated Adv T Siddique of the Congress who got 378043 votes.

2009: P Karunakaran (M) of the CPI(M) received 385522 votes and defeated Shahida Kamal of the Congress 321095 votes.



2004: P Karunakaran (M) of the CPI(M) got 437284 votes. He defeated NA Mohammad of the Congress who secured 329028 votes

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.