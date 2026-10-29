Karwa Chauth for another man can be basis for divorce, says Jaipur High Court, details here

INDIA
Jaipur court granted divorce in a 13-year marriage, ruling that the wife observing Karwa Chauth for another man was mental cruelty.
After ruling that his wife's observance of Karwa Chauth for another man constituted mental cruelty and demonstrated a total breakdown of trust, a Jaipur family court awarded divorce to a man and ended his 13-year marriage.
Judge Vishal Bhargava of Family Court-2 approved the husband's divorce petition, citing the wife's conduct with another man as excessive and resembling that of a spouse. This behaviour was deemed to have inflicted mental cruelty on the husband and undermined trust and peace in the marriage. The decision was based on both oral and documentary evidence presented in court.
On January 27, 2023, the husband filed for divorce, almost ten years after getting married. When the divorce decree was issued, the couple had been married for 13 years.
In his petition, he alleged:
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The court ruled that the wife celebrating Karwa Chauth for another man indicated she viewed him as her husband, constituting mental cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act. The evidence of living separately and other allegations led the judge to conclude that trust in the marriage had eroded, resulting in the granting of divorce to the husband.