Karwa Chauth for another man can be basis for divorce, says Jaipur High Court, details here

Jaipur court granted divorce in a 13-year marriage, ruling that the wife observing Karwa Chauth for another man was mental cruelty.

After ruling that his wife's observance of Karwa Chauth for another man constituted mental cruelty and demonstrated a total breakdown of trust, a Jaipur family court awarded divorce to a man and ended his 13-year marriage.

What the court said

Judge Vishal Bhargava of Family Court-2 approved the husband's divorce petition, citing the wife's conduct with another man as excessive and resembling that of a spouse. This behaviour was deemed to have inflicted mental cruelty on the husband and undermined trust and peace in the marriage. The decision was based on both oral and documentary evidence presented in court.

What the husband alleged

On January 27, 2023, the husband filed for divorce, almost ten years after getting married. When the divorce decree was issued, the couple had been married for 13 years.

In his petition, he alleged:

His wife refused to continue the relationship and there had been no physical intimacy since 2019.

The couple had been living separately for over a year.

His wife's relationship with another man was more than friendship.

On October 24, 2021, she celebrated Karwa Chauth in Goa with that man, observing the fast for him as if he were her husband.

She frequently spent time with that man and had started regarding him as her partner.

She misbehaved with his parents and did not provide adequate care for their minor son.

She filed false complaints against him, causing mental harassment.

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Court's findings

The court ruled that the wife celebrating Karwa Chauth for another man indicated she viewed him as her husband, constituting mental cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act. The evidence of living separately and other allegations led the judge to conclude that trust in the marriage had eroded, resulting in the granting of divorce to the husband.