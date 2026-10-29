FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess Their Past: U.S.–India Super Intelligence Leadership Dialogue

Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess T

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Karwa Chauth for another man can be basis for divorce, says Jaipur High Court, details here

Jaipur court granted divorce in a 13-year marriage, ruling that the wife observing Karwa Chauth for another man was mental cruelty.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

Karwa Chauth for another man can be basis for divorce, says Jaipur High Court, details here
Karwa Chauth for another man is mental cruelty; Jaipur court
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After ruling that his wife's observance of Karwa Chauth for another man constituted mental cruelty and demonstrated a total breakdown of trust, a Jaipur family court awarded divorce to a man and ended his 13-year marriage.

What the court said

Judge Vishal Bhargava of Family Court-2 approved the husband's divorce petition, citing the wife's conduct with another man as excessive and resembling that of a spouse. This behaviour was deemed to have inflicted mental cruelty on the husband and undermined trust and peace in the marriage. The decision was based on both oral and documentary evidence presented in court.

What the husband alleged

On January 27, 2023, the husband filed for divorce, almost ten years after getting married. When the divorce decree was issued, the couple had been married for 13 years. 

In his petition, he alleged:

  • His wife refused to continue the relationship and there had been no physical intimacy since 2019.
  • The couple had been living separately for over a year.
  • His wife's relationship with another man was more than friendship.
  • On October 24, 2021, she celebrated Karwa Chauth in Goa with that man, observing the fast for him as if he were her husband.
  • She frequently spent time with that man and had started regarding him as her partner.
  • She misbehaved with his parents and did not provide adequate care for their minor son.
  • She filed false complaints against him, causing mental harassment.

Also read: Rs 35-Crore Fraud In PNB: How did money disappear from accounts? System failure or employees' dishonesty?

Court's findings

The court ruled that the wife celebrating Karwa Chauth for another man indicated she viewed him as her husband, constituting mental cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act. The evidence of living separately and other allegations led the judge to conclude that trust in the marriage had eroded, resulting in the granting of divorce to the husband.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess Their Past: U.S.–India Super Intelligence Leadership Dialogue
Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess T
From Creative Enterprise to Capital Markets: Mohit’s Vision for Expression 360
From Creative Enterprise to Capital Markets: Mohit’s Vision for Expression 360
Sandesara Family's Sterling Oil Acquires Eni's Stake in Nigeria's Renaissance Joint Venture
Sandesara Family's Sterling Oil Acquires Eni's Stake in Nigeria's Renaissance Jo
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure Multiple US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure Multiple U
Can govt deny jobs to those who demand 'regime change'? UP CM Yogi Adityanath tightens rules
Can govt deny jobs to those who demand 'regime change'? UP CM tightens rules
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement