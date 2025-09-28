Karur Stampede: TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to victim's families; PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declare financial aid

TVK Vijay on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs two lakh to those injured in the catastrophic stampede in Karur. While PM Moid and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also announced financial aid separately.

A tragic stampede at Tamil Nadu's Karur during actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's rally shocked the nation. The tragedy claimed lives of 39 people, including nine children and 16 women, while several were injured. Vijay on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs two lakh to those injured in the catastrophic stampede in Karur. While PM Moid and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also announced financial aid separately.

Vijay on his X, announcing Rs 20 lakh aid, said that he was loss of words due to the tragic stampede at Karur, and was an 'irreparable loss'. He wrote, 'Greetings to all who reside in my heart. In a way that defies imagination, thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow.'

'This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable. Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one and 2 lakh rupees to those who are injured and receiving treatment. This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart,' he added,

Earlier he expressed condolences for the lost lives and said, 'My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital.'

PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims' families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also announced financial aid for the victims. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X announced that 'In the tragic incident that took place at a political public meeting held in Tamil Nadu's Kerala district. Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the provide Rs 2 Lakhs to the families of the deceased, and Rs. 50,000 will be given as relief to the injured.'

PM on X said the tragedy was 'deeply distressing', he wrote, 'The tragic incident that occurred during a political procession in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply distressing. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this event. I wish them mental strength during this difficult time. I pray that the injured recover soon.

CM Stalin also announced financial aid

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who air-dashed to Trichy and reached Karur overnight, visited survivors and grieving families in hospital wards. “Never in the history of our state has such a large number of people lost their lives at a political event,” he said, announcing a judicial inquiry led by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to determine lapses.

CM Stalin had earlier sanctioned Rs 10 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of each deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured.

(With IANS Inputs)