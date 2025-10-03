Karur Stampede: Madras High Court forms SIT to probe stampede during Vijay's rally

The Madras High Court on Friday, i.e., October 3, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to investigate the deadly stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which occurred during actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally.

The Madras High Court on Friday, i.e., October 3, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to investigate the deadly stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which occurred during actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally, leaving 41 dead and several injured.

The bench directed the Karur police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately. The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management.

Earlier today, Madras High Court Justice N Senthilvkumar dismissed the anticipatory bail filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar seeking bail in the Karur stampede case.

The judge raised questions on why the TVK failed to control the mob, highlighting the party cadre's unruly behaviour, including the rampage and damage caused to public properties during the party chief Vijay's roadshow. Additionally, Government Advocate S Santhosh also submitted nine First Information Reports (FIR) registered against the party members, including the district secretary, in connection with the destruction of public properties, opposing the granting of the anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, while speaking to media persons in Madurai, Advocate ML Ravi said that they filed a petition seeking an order to transfer the investigation to the CBI to ensure an impartial probe, however, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed their petition.

"The Karur police themselves had granted permission for the public meeting organised on behalf of the TVK. They had specified that it could be held between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Vijay arrived for the campaign within the permitted time. While even a small street-corner protest is provided with the security of about 50 police personnel, it is true that adequate security arrangements were not made at a venue where thousands of people had gathered. All these aspects must be thoroughly examined. Furthermore, the one-man commission appointed by the Tamil Nadu government in this matter is only a fact-finding committee. It has no statutory powers, was formed in haste, and no details, such as its office or contact number, have been provided. Similarly, it is inappropriate for the Tamil Nadu police to conduct the inquiry into this incident themselves. Therefore, we filed a petition seeking an order to transfer the investigation to the CBI to ensure an impartial probe. However, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed our petition," Advocate ML Ravi told reporters.

With inputs from ANI