Karur stampede: FIR registered against TVK leader Vijay top aides, after 39 people dead in tragic incident

After tragic stampede at Karur during Vijay's political rally, that killed 39 people, including children and woman, an FIR has been registered against his top aides and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries.

The case has been registered against Madhiazhagan, TVK’s district secretary for Karur North, Bussy Anand, the party’s general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, joint general secretary; and several others.

The TVK functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, S. Davidson Devasirvatham said, "...We will have to get the preliminary investigation done. Thirty-nine people have lost their lives. A case has been registered..."

