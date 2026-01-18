FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioning

Earlier, on January 12, 2026, Vijay appeared before the CBI, where he was rigorously questioned for over 7 hours at the CBI headquarters. The probe centres on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives in September 2025.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioning
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has once again been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on Monday, in connection with the probe into the Karur stampede case. Vijay has already left his Chennai home and is on his way to Delhi today, with a video of his departure from his residence now circulating online. 

Earlier, on January 12, 2026,  Vijay appeared before the CBI, where he was rigorously questioned for over 7 hours at the CBI headquarters. The probe centres on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives in September 2025. While Vijay has been granted a reprieve to return home for the Pongal festival, CBI sources have confirmed that his legal journey is far from over. The latest is a fresh summons by the central agency in the incident which occurred during a massive political gathering, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and prompted judicial and legal scrutiny.

CBI questioning in Karur Stampede case

The CBI conducted a detailed line of questioning of Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case. The CBI's line of questioning focused heavily on the mechanics of the disaster and the timeline of events. The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur. 

Investigators are focusing on a 7‑hour gap between the scheduled start of the Karur rally and Vijay’s actual arrival. They’re checking whether that long wait let the crowd balloon from an expected 10,000 to about 30,000 people, eventually spiralling out of control. The probe focuses on- did TVK party workers on the ground work closely enough with local police and district officials as the crowd swelled, how did delays in Vijay’s own travel and that of his party staff affect crowd dynamics, which documents were filed for the rally, who secured the permits, and who decided to hold the event in Karur? The central agency has also been investigating who within TVK planned and executed the programme, and when Vijay was briefed about it, and how Vijay’s modified campaign vehicle navigated the dense crowd, and whether its movement had worsened the crush.

The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to present himself for examination. 

