Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 41; Madras High Court to hear Vijay's TVK's plea seeking CBI probe today

Madras High Court will hear actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's legal wing's plea seeking an independent investigation into the Karur stampede on Monday (September 29, 2025). The petitioner has urged the court to either refer CBI or to a Special Investigation Team for an independent probe. The matter has been listed for hearing today at 2.15 pm.



Madras HC to hear TVK's plea today

Advocate S Arivazhagan, appearing for TVK, made a mention before Justice M Dhandapani, urging the court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and ensure an impartial investigation. The plea stressed that only an independent agency could uncover the lapses that led to the large-scale loss of life during the party's public meeting. The judge directed the advocates to file a detailed petition before the Madurai Bench of the High Court. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's legal wing has also complained to the National Human Rights Commission, alleging conspiracy behind the incident.



Karur Stampede: Death toll climbs to 41

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic and claiming several lives. The death toll has climbed to 41, after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries. Suguna, 65, a resident of Karur district who had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, passed away after failing to respond to treatment. Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district, according to ANI reports.

Tamil Nadu CM ordered judicial probe

The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government. He announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, TVK chief and actor Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. He also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.