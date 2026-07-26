Karunanidhi's granddaughter slaps SBI branch manager, incident caught on CCTV, watch

Police said the fight started due to a dispute over a non-working lift in the building. The building reportedly belongs to Kayalvizhi and also accommodates the SBI branch.

A CCTV video allegedly showing Kayalvizhi, granddaughter of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi, slapping an SBI branch manager during a heated argument went viral online. Following this, police registered a case against her.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 20 at the SBI NRI Branch in Chennai’s Adyar area, but the footage only surfaced on social media on Saturday, sparking widespread attention.

What exactly happend?

The clip shows Kayalvizhi, daughter of former Union Minister MK Alagiri, arguing with the manager inside his office. She is seen imitating and mocking his gestures before allegedly slapping him. Another person present tried to intervene and pacify the situation.

Police said the fight started due to a dispute over a non-working lift in the building. The building reportedly belongs to Kayalvizhi and also accommodates the SBI branch.

On 21.07.2026, Namachivayam, Chief Manager, SBI RBO-II, lodged a complaint stating that Adyar SBI-NRI Branch Manager Harsheen Singh had informed the building owner, Kayalvizhi Alagiri, regarding rectification of a faulty lift as her representative failed to respond. Aggrieved by… July 25, 2026

FIR registered

Following a complaint from an SBI official, police filed an FIR against Kayalvizhi for assault and threatening behavior. Police also said the bank’s CCTV captured the incident and the video went viral on social media.

The probe is currently ongoing, officials said.