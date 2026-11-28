In a significant development in the Thiruparankundram Deepam row, the traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit atop the disputed Deepathoon pillar in Tamil Nadu amid tight security. Know more about it.

The traditional Karthigai Deepam was finally lit atop the disputed Deepathoon pillar at Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, November 28, amid tight security. The traditional ceremony took place under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired Judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban.

Karthigai Deepam lit at Deepathoon pillar

The traditional lamp was lit at the Deepathoon, which is a stone pillar situated atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. The lighting ceremony was scheduled for 5 pm following consultations with temple priests and officials.

A group of women devotees took part in the 'Paal Kudam' ritual, carrying pots of milk as offerings to the deity, ahead of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill.

Meanwhile, security personnel were deployed to manage the situation, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel overseeing security arrangements at the hill. Apart from this, authorities also deployed medical teams and ambulances as part of the security arrangements.

Devotees and members of the public were requested to respect the Supreme Court's directions, follow the instructions issued by the temple administration and security personnel, and extend their full cooperation in maintaining peace and law and order.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam is lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at Thiruparankundram Hill following the Supreme Court's verdict under the supervision of retired High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban. https://t.co/Qpy6kHfVPj — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Lord Murugan in a post on his X handle, after the Supreme Court's decision, and wrote, ''Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!''

What is the Thiruparankundram Deepam row?

The dispute revolves around the traditional location for lighting the deepam on the hill. While devotees and petitioners sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar, the Tamil Nadu authorities had continued with the customary lighting arrangement at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple.

Later, the matter reached the apex court after the previous directions permitting the lamp to be lit at the hill were not implemented.