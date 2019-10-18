Kartarpur corridor: India urges Pakistan to drop $20 fee proposal

New Delhi has once again asked Pakistan to drop the demand for $20 fee from pilgrims going to Kartarpur saying it goes against the ethos of the initiative.

Calling the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor an "important people to people initiative", ministry of external affairs in a statement said, "Pakistan insists on levying a fee of USD 20 (approx. Rs. 1420) on all pilgrims. We have urged Pakistan not to do so in the interests of devotees, and also because this is a People to people initiative."

MEA also hoped that the "Agreement can be concluded and signed in time" ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji when the corridor will be opened. Both India and Pakistan have had 3 rounds of official level talks and 4 rounds of technical level talks and have been able to agree on all issues barring on the $20 fee proposed by Islamabad.

New Delhi will be start registration of batches going to the holy shrine from 20th October with both sides agreeing to inaugurate it on the first week of November.

While India has already announced that PM Modi will be inaugurating the Indian side of the corridor on 8th of November, the Pakistani programme released for the visit of Indian Sikh Yatrees, the corridor on Pakistani side will be inaugurated on 9th November. While no visa will be required, they have to carry the passport.

Work on the Indian side of the corridor is nearing completion with New Delhi building a passenger bus terminal and a four-lane highway. Both Indian and Pakistani sides last year announced that they will be building the corridor that will connect the holy Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent last 18 years of his life in the area where the holy Gurudwara is located.