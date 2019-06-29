Headlines

India

India

Kartarpur Corridor: India seeks end of deadlock, proposes dates for talks

The 2nd round of talks was originally expected to take place on April 2.

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 07:26 PM IST

Taking a step forward to break the deadlock on stalled India-Pakistan officials level talks on Kartarpur Corridor, New Delhi has asked Islamabad to pick a date between July 11-14 for the 2nd round of talks at Attari-Wagah on the Pakistani side.

The 2nd round of talks was originally expected to take place on April 2 but India had postponed the talks as Pakistan had appointed Khalistani elements on a committee associated with the Kartarpur corridor.

A known Khalistani and close aide of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Gopal Singh Chawla was appointed to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee which oversees the project on Pakistan side.

The first round of India Pakistan talks were held on March 14 on the Indian side of Attari-Wagah border.

The focus of the upcoming meeting, if Pakistan agrees, would be to discuss the draft agreement on the Kartarpur corridor which includes movement of pilgrims, alignment and infrastructure along the corridor.

India during the first round of talks had proposed that the corridor should be open to Indian citizens and Indian diaspora with 5000 people allowed very day, Pakistan said it can allow only 700 people that too only Indian citizens on designated days with a paid permit.

Other than India Pakistan officials level talks, 3 technical level discussions have taken place between both sides to discuss and finalise alignment and other related issues.

Work is in full swing on the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor with 45% of work already completed. India is building a four-lane highway and passenger bus terminal. The deadline for construction for the entire project is October 2019, just a month ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

Meanwhile, as part of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, India has asked Islamabad to facilitate Nagar Kirtan to be organized by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (DSGPC) at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in July 2019 and then in October/November 2019. India has also asked Pakistan to allow 10000 pilgrims to visit the religious shrines in Pakistan under the 1974 bilateral Protocol.

