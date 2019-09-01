Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan to hold another round of talks on Sept 4

Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.

India and Pakistan will hold another meeting to expedite the final modalities of Kartarpur corridor on September 4. The meeting will be held on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday.

Sources from both Indian and Pakistani governments have confirmed the meeting.

This meet is expected to be followed by 5th round of India-Pakistan technical talks on the corridor.

New Delhi had last week proposed the meet, the third in the series between Indian and Pakistani officials, to discuss the ambitious project that will help millions of pilgrims pay respects at holy Kartapur Gurudwara.

The first round of talks happened at Attari in March, followed by a meet in Wagah in July.

When the 2nd round of talks between India and Pakistan officials took place on July 14, Islamabad agreed to construct a bridge over the old Ravi creek that will allow all-weather pilgrimage to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, throughout the year.

Work is in full swing on both Pakistani and Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor with officials monitoring daily progress.

In November 2018, India, Pakistan announced the establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak.