Kartarpur Corridor: 575 pilgrims finalised for first 'jatha'; Manmohan Singh, Captain Amarinder on list

The list of pilgrims who will be visiting the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor has been finalised on Tuesday. India shared the list of 575 pilgrims, which includes several prominent leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other MPs and MLAs of Punjab.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed the agreement connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework was laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

According to the agreement signed by the ministry of home affairs, Indian persons of all faith can visit the place and the travel will be visa-free. However, the agreement will remain in force for 5 years and it can be extended by mutual consent.

The Kartarpur corridor agreement can be terminated by the government of either side by giving one month's notice. The operation of the corridor can be suspended if a persistent violation of the agreement happens and all differences will be resolved through diplomatic channels.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side of the corridor on November 8, Pakistan will officially open the corridor from its side a day after, ahead of the 550th Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak which starts on November 11.

The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Both sides had agreed last year to open the corridor to the Kartarpur corridor located in Pakistan, just a few kilometres from the International border, on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartarpur Gurudwara has huge significance in Sikhism since Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the last 18 years of his life in the area where the Gurudwara stands now.