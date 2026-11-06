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Karol Bagh Fire: Commercial building catches fire in Delhi, 22 fire engines rushed to spot, no injures reported

Around 20-25 fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. Only property damage has been reported.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 09:19 AM IST

Karol Bagh Fire: Commercial building catches fire in Delhi, 22 fire engines rushed to spot, no injures reported
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In the early hours of Friday, a massive fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Delhi's  shop located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, triggering a huge emergency response

Around 20-25 fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. Only property damage has been reported.

What exactly happened?

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call about the fire at Chain Wali Gali was received at Karol Bagh Police Station at around 1:28 am. Police personnel, including the SHO and night staff, quickly reached the spot and found the fire at Shop No. 13/21 in Puri Plaza, a four-storey commercial building selling mobile accessories.

Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire. A report will be obtained from the Fire Department and Electrical Inspector to ascertain the exact cause. The building will also be examined by the FSL team to assess the presence of any other combustible material.

Forensic Science Laboratory team to examine 

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will also inspect the building to find out whether any other combustible material helped the fire spread.

Further action will be taken based on the investigation findings. Police will also get a structural safety assessment or certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to rule out any danger to human life.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in the Mangal Bazar area of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi early on Thursday.Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported, fire officer Deepak Hooda said.

Hooda said the fire department received a call at around 5:50 am, following which 4-5 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot."We received a call at around 5:50 am and immediately reached the spot with 4–5 fire tenders. Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported,” Hooda said.

(With ANI inputs)

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