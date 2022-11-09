Minor girls abused, drugged for 3 years: Shocking revelations in Karnataka seer sexual assault case

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru (File photo)

Several serious allegations have been leveled against the top Lingayat seer of Karnataka Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt, which includes the sexual assault of multiple minor girls who were residing in the mutt hostel.

Prominent seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting minor girls who were residing in the Murugha Mutt hostel, according to the charge sheet filed against him. The girls were reportedly abused by the seer for over three years.

According to media reports, the two minor girls decided to flee the Murugha Mutt hostel after years of abuse at the hands of the most powerful Lingayat seer in Karnataka. The two girls approached an NGO after which an FIR was filed against the seer.

After the shocking details of the crimes allegedly committed by Shivamurthy Sharanaru were uncovered, an FIR was registered against the seer and he was finally arrested in September. A case was filed against the seer under provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While the allegations against the Lingayat seer are very serious, many BJP and Congress leaders have come out in support of Sharanu in the sexual assault case, saying that he has been falsely accused and is being targeted due to his prominence.

BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had initially defended Shivamurthy Sharanaru amid allegations of the sexual assault of minor girls, but now has made a complete U-turn on his statements and said that the crimes by the seer are “unforgivable”.

While speaking to reporters, the senior BJP leader said, “The whole world today knows that he has committed an unforgivable offense. Nobody had expected that he would stoop this low. Everyone should condemn this and he should be punished.”

Earlier, a narrative was being spread by several political leaders in Karnataka that the allegations are nothing but a “conspiracy” against the seer. It was alleged that people within the mutt have conspired against Sharanu, eyeing his position in the community.

READ | Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru sent to judicial custody till September 14 in sexual assault case