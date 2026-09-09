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Karnataka: Worker falls into hot water pit at Mandya sugar factory, dies

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Karnataka: Worker falls into hot water pit at Mandya sugar factory, dies

A contract worker died after falling into a hot water pit at Karnataka’s MySugar factory, while a separate suspected sulphur dioxide leak in Yadgiri killed three workers.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Karnataka: Worker falls into hot water pit at Mandya sugar factory, dies
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     A 33-year-old contract worker died days after he reportedly fell into a hot water pit at the Mysore Sugar Factory (MySugar) in Mandya district, Karnataka. The death triggered a protest outside the factory, with the victim’s family, relatives and villagers accusing the management of negligence.

    The deceased was identified as Charan, a resident of K Shettihalli in Maddur taluk. He had been working at the factory through a private agency for around one-and-a-half years.

    Worker dies during treatment

    According to available information, Charan fell into a hot water pit inside the factory on September 3. He was rushed to K R Hospital in Mysuru, where he received treatment for his injuries. However, his condition did not improve and he died on Tuesday.

    Following his death, his family members, relatives and villagers from K Shettihalli gathered outside the MySugar factory and staged a dharna. The protesters alleged that negligence on the part of the factory management was responsible for the incident. Several organisations also extended their support to the demonstration.

    Police deployed additional security outside the factory as tension prevailed in the area during the protest.

    Three workers killed in suspected chemical leak

    In another industrial accident in Karnataka, three workers died and two others were injured after a suspected sulphur dioxide leak at a factory in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area of Yadgiri district, police said.

    The incident occurred early Tuesday, following which operations at the factory were suspended. The deceased were identified as Katla Ganesh from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, and Vikram Singh Gonda and Sanjay Singh Gonda, both residents of Katni district in Madhya Pradesh.

    The two injured workers, Manchala Hemanth and Manchala Shivakumar, who are from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Yadgiri Superintendent of Police Prithvik Shankar said a chemical suspected to be sulphur dioxide leaked from the factory during the early morning hours.

    Speaking to ANI, SP Shankar said, "In the early morning hours, a chemical, likely to be Sulphur dioxide, leaked, leading to the death of three workers. Two workers were admitted to Raichur Medical Hospital.

    Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the leak.

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