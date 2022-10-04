Karnataka: Woman's parents, brother die by suicide as she eloped with lover

Police (File)

In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, an elderly couple died by suicide as their daughter eloped with her lover against their wishes. Their 24-year-old son also died by suicide. The deceased have been identified as Sriramappa (63), Sarojamma (60) and Manoj (24).

Archana was in love with Narayanswamy and had eloped with the man in order to get married. Her family was opposed to the union as Narayanaswamy was from another caste.

The parents had lodged a missing complaint for Archana.

In their suicide note, the couple blamed their daughter for their act and said she shouldn't get anything from their property.

Their elder son Ranjith was also in the house when the incident took place but he was asleep.

The police also found a message sent by the deceased Manoj to his sister.

He had pleaded with his sister to come back before 11 p.m. on Monday. He also said that due to her decision the entire family was suffering and if she did not return before 11 p.m., she would not see her family members alive.

Manoj had also stated that they have already brought tablets and all would consume them and end their lives after 11 p.m.



With inputs from IANS