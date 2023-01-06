Karnataka: Woman dragged, beaten in temple in Bengaluru, video goes viral (Photos: Screengrab from the viral video)

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a woman was beaten and dragged in a temple in Bengaluru's Amruthahalli. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows how the woman is being dragged and slapped.

According to the victim, Hemavathi, the incident took place on December 21 at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the Amruthahalli locality. She has also lodged a complaint with the Amruthahalli police station against Munikrishna, `dharamdarshi` of the temple, police said on Friday.

The video shows the woman being repeatedly slapped, held by hair and dragged outside. The accused can also be seen trying to beat her with a stick as she runs for cover. A case under Section 354 of the IPC has been registered against the accused Munikrishna.

However, Munikrisha told police that the woman claimed that Lord Venkateshwara was her husband and wanted to sit next to the idol in the sanctum sanctorum. But when her demand was rejected, she spit on the priest after which she was asked to leave. As the woman did not listen, she was beaten and dragged out, he told the police.

