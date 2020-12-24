COVID-19: Karnataka takes back night curfew order day after announcement

Karnataka Latest News: The Karnataka government withdrew its night curfew order some six hours before it was to come into effect today (December 24).

The night curfew was imposed by the government yesterday (December 23) keeping in view the concerns over a new mutation of coronavirus, which is reportedly more infectious.

There was reportedly a public outcry after the curfew order was passed by the state government.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a statement that he decided to withdraw the curfew order after a meeting with ministers and officials.

"Based on experts’ opinion, it was decided to impose a night curfew aimed at curbing the spread of the new Covid-19 strain detected in Britain and other countries. However, in the wake of public opinion that a night curfew is not necessary, it has been decided to withdraw it after discussions with Cabinet colleagues and senior officials," the chief minister said in his statement.

The Karnataka chief minister also appealed to the people to be self-restraint and take such precautions as wearing facemasks, hand hygiene, and social distancing to control the spread of the virus.

The curfew order made earlier imposed restrictions in movement in the state from 11 pm in the night to 5 am in the morning. The curfew was supposed to continue till January 2.

The concerns regarding the new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom still remain. The central government had earlier banned flights from the UK for a period of time.

The Karnataka government has taken actions to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. A circular issued by the state government said that all passengers arriving at the Bengaluru International Airport, the Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru seaport, and Karwar seaport, in Karnataka from any country without a COVID-19 negative report would undergo mandatory tests.