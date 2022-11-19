Search icon
Karnataka: Wife refuses to let man meet children, he sets the house on fire

Karnataka: His wife was asleep when the incident happened.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Police (Representational)

In Karnataka's Hassan district, a man put on fire a house after his wife didn't allow him to meet his children. Rangaswamy and Geetha, the married couple, had been fighting over property and lodged complaints against each other. 

They separated four months ago. Geetha actually wanted to keep the two children from her. Rangaswamy wanted to spend time with his children but Geetha refused. 

After she refused, Rangaswamy collected petrol and torched the house.

His wife was asleep when the incident happened. The woman and the children were saved by neighbours.

The police have arrested the man, IANS reported. 

