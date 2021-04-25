Karnataka wants to impose complete lockdown, says top government official

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state government wants to impose a complete lockdown on all weekdays, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar confirmed on Saturday. Kumar hinted that more lockdown-like measures will be implemented in Karanataka to curb the spread of COVID-19 and added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet is expected to take a call on imposition of lockdown on Monday. “The Karnataka government wants to do it,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told Deccan Herald.

It is to be noted that along with the night curfew, the weekend curfew is also in place in Karnataka till Monday morning. “But, people don’t want it. People want everything to be let loose and their attitude is that those who are dying can die. What can we do?” Kumar said.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also said that cabinet members will hold discussions over the imposition of tougher measures during the meeting on Monday. “All our Cabinet colleagues will express their opinions. Finally, the CM and Cabinet will decide,” Sudhakar said.

Notably, the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has also recommended the imposition of stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain.

The TAC members also said that state would be hit by the third COVID-19 wave in October-November and insisted that the government should complete the vaccination of vulnerable age groups before the next wave.

Karnataka crossed the 13 lakh infection mark on Saturday with the highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections.