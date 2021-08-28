Karnataka update: Meat shops in Bengaluru to remain closed on August 30 due to Janmashtami - Check fresh guidelines
The BBMP has earlier too, on the occasion, issued public notices ordering a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Friday, ordered the closure of meat shops in Bengaluru on August 30 on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.
An order issued by the BBMP in Kannada, stated, "Meat shops will remain closed on Monday, 30th August on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."
On Janmashtami, believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at temples. It is believed that Shri Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma in the Dwapar Yuga. His birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashatami. Janmashtami is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad.
Here is the list of guidelines issued by BBMP
- The BBMP asked all district officials to make sure that owners and staffers are wearing masks and have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The curfew will be set in place at night.
- The people who are stepping outside without a face mask will be charged a fine of Rs 250
Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka reported 1,301 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 29 lakh 45 thousand. With 17 deaths reported, the death toll went up to 37,248.
On the other hand, India reported 44,658 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the total to 32.6 million, the most in the world after the United States. The death toll rose by 496 to 436,861.