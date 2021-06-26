Karnataka Unlock: State further relaxes lockdown curbs, allows marriage ceremonies - Check details

The Karnataka government decided to further relax Covid curbs by allowing marriage functions in marriage halls, hotels, resorts and function halls.

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to further relax Covid curbs by allowing marriage functions in marriage halls, hotels, resorts and function halls, from June 28 but capped number of guests to only 40.

According to an order issued by the State government, those organising marriages should obtain permission from either the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area or Tahsildar at the taluks.

"The officer concerned will be issuing 40 passes per marriage function by name," said the circular.

People with passes would only be allowed to attend the marriage function and passes are not be transferable, it said.

People attending the function have been asked to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, it added.

Meanwhile, raising concern over the intensity of the second wave not declining in neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday directed officials to intensify its surveillance on border areas to keep track of passengers arriving from these states.

After a meeting with ministers and bureaucrats concerned to discuss strategies to curb the spread of new mutant - Delta Plus - of coronavirus' Delta variant, he, in a statement, said that there is need to increase surveillance on border areas to keep check on its carriers entering from neighbouring states.

"We need to subject everyone who arrive from Maharashtra and Kerala to tests as in these states, Covid cases are still on the rise and cases related to Delta Plus mutant were also recorded more in number in these states than in southern states," he said.

Yediyurappa contended that at least in Karnataka, the Delta Plus strain has not yet appeared on large scale as of now and things are under control in this regard.

Karnataka on Friday reported 3,310 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,26,754 and toll to 34,539, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,524 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,84,997.