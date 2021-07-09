Karnataka unlock news: KSRTC to resume bus services to this state from July 12, check details

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume inter-state bus service to Kerala from July 12, after suspending it for over two months. “With the easing of restrictions under unlock 3.0 since July 5 on the movement of people and vehicles to and from neighbouring states, we have decided to resume our bus service to cities and towns across Kerala,” an official said on Thursday.

The KSRTC is all set to start its services from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Puttur to selected places in Kerala. Face masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance has been made mandatory for inter-state travellers. Amid the second wave of Coronavirus in April, the state-run KSRTC had suspended inter-state bus services to contain the virus spread.

The official added, “Our services will resume from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Puttur in the state to select places in Kerala under the standard operating procedure to ensure passengers follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.”

COVID-19 negative report is a must

The corporation has made it mandatory for the travellers coming from Kerala to Karnataka, to carry a 72-hour-old negative test report. The decision has been taken due to the higher number of Covid cases being reported in neighbouring state Kerala. “Passengers who have received even one dose of the vaccine should carry its certificate before boarding our inter-state buses,” the official stated.It is compulsory to undergo the RT-PCR test once in 15 days for the students and others in Kerala visiting Karnataka daily for education, business, and for other reasons. A negative COVID test report is a must.