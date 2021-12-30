Karnataka ULB Election Results 2021: Congress shocks BJP to emerge as single-largest party

Results were announced today (December 30) for the Karnataka Urban Local Body Elections 2021 for which polling took place on Monday (December 27). Congress emerged as the single-largest party winning 498 seats, outplaying the BJP which won 457 out of a total 1184 seats.

58 Urban Local Bodies comprising of 1184 wards went to elections. While the Congress won 498 seats and BJP 437, Janta Dal (Secular) JDS was the third largest party with 45 seats. 204 seats went to others. In terms of the vote share, 42.06% went to Congress while 36.90% went o the BJP, while others had 17.22% and 3.8% polled in favour of JDS.

Congress won 201 out of the 441 Town Municipal Council wards while BJP won 176 and JDS got 21. In the 166 City Municipal Council wards that went to polls, the BJP won 67 while Congress came second on 61 while the JDS got 12 and 26 went to others.

In the Pattana Panchayat Election Results 2021, Congress bagged 236 compared to BJP’s 194 out of 588 wards. Others won 135 while JDS got 12.