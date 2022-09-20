Karnataka: Two suspected ISIS terrorists held by police in Shivamogga, one escaped

Representational Image

Karnatata police have detained two people on terror charges, alleging that the suspects planned to join the outlawed Islamic State (ISIS) and contribute to its operations.

Two of the three suspects in this case have been detained, despite earlier reports that all three had been taken into custody.

In possession of explosives, the gang members allegedly plotted to detonate them all throughout the state of Karnataka.

Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, and Syed Yasin are natives of Shivamogga, and the police have taken it upon themselves to file a case against them under different provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The men were remanded into detention for another week.

The FIR claims the gang members' plans to further the cause of IS would have been harmful to India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

"The trio had links with IS," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated.

"Intense probe is going on about their activities. They are from Shivamogga and Tirthahalli with links to Mangaluru," he told reporters here on Tuesday.

Reports from police sources indicated that those detained had received instruction in terrorist methods, such as bomb making.

"The kingpin Yasin has been arrested and is being interrogated closely. Yasin is an electrical engineer," a source said.

The murder of Hindutva activist Harsha in the midst of the state's Hijab controversy earlier this year stoked tensions in the city of Shivamogga. After some right-wingers displayed a poster of Hindutva thinker Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which some Muslims found offensive, violence broke out in the city in August.

A guy in his 20s was stabbed and seriously hurt during the fight.

Jnanendra, a resident of the Shivamogga area, said one of the detainees had ties to terrorist organisations located in Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)