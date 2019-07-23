Karnataka trust vote by 6 pm today

The political drama in Karnataka entered its fourth week on Monday with the Congress-JD(S) coalition government employing all tactics to delay the trust vote.

After a long day replete with repetitive arguments and noisy disruptions that went up to 11:45 pm, the Speaker finally adjourned the house till 10 am on Tuesday (today). It is now decided that the discussions will conclude by 4 pm followed by CM'S response, eventually concluding the trust vote by 6 pm.

A disappointed BJP lashed out at the Speaker for delaying the trust vote by another day. 'Is there no value for our demands at all?' questioned an emotional Madhu Swamy, BJP leader.

'It was a long discussion during which a lot of members presented their views. Many members are yet to speak on the trust vote. That is the reason the trust vote has been delayed by another day. It will be completed tomorrow' said Eshwar Khandre, Congress leader.

The Congress and JD(S) are hopeful for a favourable decision from the Supreme Court on clarity sought over the effectiveness of party whip that has been issued for the trust vote.

The SC in its order last week had said the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session, essentially insulating them from the whip. If the party's right to issue a whip is upheld, the coalition plans to use it as a pressure tactic to lure back the MLAs with the threat of disqualification.

The petition is likely to be heard alongside another petition filed by the two independent MLAs who had sought the floor test to be conducted by the end of Monday.

Also, the Speaker's decision on the whip came as a shot in the arm to the struggling coalition on Monday. Karnataka Speaker has upheld the sanctity of the whip and says it’s applicable as per the 10th schedule of the Constitution. He ruled that the Supreme Court interim order in no way protects the rebel MLAs if they violate the Whip, tweeted Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Congress President.

By hook and by crook the coalition has managed to give itself another lease of life, albeit for just a day. Can it manage to survive the trust vote after the multiple delays? We will hopefully know today.