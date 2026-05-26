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Karnataka to see leadership change after Siddaramaiah-DKS summoned to Delhi? Here's what Congress said

Venugopal said that talks with the Congress high command on Tuesday were focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the council seats of Karnataka. "Today we discussed about the Rajya Sabha seats and the council seats of Karnataka," he said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 26, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

Karnataka to see leadership change after Siddaramaiah-DKS summoned to Delhi? Here's what Congress said
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
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The Congress top brass has said that no talks of a change in Karnataka's leadership are ongoing amid reports of a power tussle in the southern state. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said there was no truth to the speculations of a change in Karnataka chief minister. "Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation. No reality at all," Venugopal told reporters in the national capital.

Venugopal, who is an MP from Kerala, said that talks with the Congress high command on Tuesday were focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the council seats of Karnataka. "Today we discussed about the Rajya Sabha seats and the council seats of Karnataka. The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like Chhattisgarh, like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, like these states. That's all," the Congress leader said.

Speculations around a change of guard in Karnataka resurfaced in the media after chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi to meet top leaders of the Congress. Reports suggested that Karnataka may see a switch similar to the one in Bihar, with CM Siddaramaiah contesting the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election. Ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka with a massive majority in 2023, reports of a change in leadership have come to the fore time and again, with a number of party legislators favouring DK for the top post.

Political experts believe the Congress party has been wary of upsetting Siddaramiah, an 80-year-old leader with an underwhelming administrative record. The main reason for this has been the chief minister's AHINDA support base -- encompassing minority communities, backward classes, and Dalits. This support had helped the Congress receive a huge mandate in the 2023 assembly election.

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