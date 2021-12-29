Karnataka to lift night curfew ahead of New Year? CM Basavaraj Bommai says THIS on COVID-19 situation

After the imposition of a night curfew in Karnataka, many businesses in the state have objected to the new rule, saying that it will impact their revenue. Keeping this in mind, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a significant announcement.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has said that the COVID-19 restrictions put into place by the government will be reviewed tomorrow, on December 30, as many business enterprises are opposing the night curfew imposed in the state.

The night curfew in Karnataka has come into effect from December 28 in view of the rising Omicron cases in the state and across the country. The night curfew will remain in place till January 7 and the timings for the same are 10 pm to 5 am.

As reported by news agency PTI, CM Bommai said that the government is currently observing the restrictions and curbs places in the state, and he will announce a decision regarding the same on Thursday, once he reaches Bengaluru.

Apart from the night curfew, the Karnataka government has also banned all New Year celebration parties and gatherings in public places, and places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 percent of their seating capacity till January 2.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, along with hotel and pub owners, auto and taxi drivers have said that this night curfew will impact their business, and has urged the Karnataka government to remove the curfew for December 31.

Till now, a total of 38 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in Karnataka so far. The state has also recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 clusters in several areas over the past few days, after which stricter COVID-19 curbs were imposed.

The total number of Omicron cases across the country is nearing the 800 mark while the number of COVID-19 cases in several cities such as Delhi and Mumbai is also on an upward spike from the past few days, prompting the administration to impose stricter curbs.