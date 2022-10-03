Search icon
Karnataka: Teenage boy forced to offer prayer naked, police file FIR after video goes viral

The alleged accused recorded the act, uploaded it on social media, and it went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Karnataka Police registered an FIR against three persons for forcing a 16-year-old boy to perform worship without clothes. The accused allegedly video graphed the act and shared on social media, making it viral. 

The Koppal Rural Police have registered the case and are investigating the matter which had come to light lately. According to police, the three accused had convinced the boy that if he offers worship in naked position to the God, his father's debts would be cleared.

The accused told the boy that if his father's debts have to be cleared, he should be doing the act. They assured him that his family would get money immediately after the worship is performed in naked state.

Later they took the boy to a lodge in the Hubballi city, and made him offer worship to the God in naked state, police said. The accused, who have been identified as Sharanappa, Virupana Gouda and Sharanappa Talawara, filmed the entire episode. Later, they uploaded the videos, which went viral on social media.

After coming to know about the videos being circulated, the boy had informed police about what had happened to him. Thereafter, the parents lodged a case against the accused persons. The police have taken up the investigation.

