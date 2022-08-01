Search icon
Karnataka students write letter in blood to PM Modi, know what they are demanding

Students gathered on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Karnataka's Karwar city and staged a protest, writing the letter in their blood to PM Narendra Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

File Photo

Students from different organisations in Karnataka have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, the letter has been written in blood by the students demanding sanctioning of a super speciality hospital for Uttara Kannada district.

The students gathered on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Karwar city and staged a protest, writing the letter in their blood. They wrote "namage beku super specialty hospital" (We need a super specialty hospital) and posted it to PM Modi.

They warned that they will boycott the assembly elections if the hospital is not sanctioned soon. The local people said that though the district has a large geographical area, the services of not a single multi-specialty or super specialty hospital are available to the public.

The people have to travel to Goa, Hubballi, Udupi and Mangaluru for emergency treatment. The demand for the hospital grew stronger after the death of 4 people from Honnavar in the district on July 20.

The agitators said that they will continue to write letters in blood to Modi until their demand is fulfilled.

The district is considered a bastion of the ruling BJP and the party though giving assurances, has not fulfilled the demand for the hospital. The Opposition parties have criticised the ruling party over its failure to build a hospital.

Earlier in May, a recruitment scam garnered the attention of authorities in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks while he attempted only 21 questions in one of the papers.

While the investigation was in place for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors (PSI), some candidates wrote a two-page long letter to PM Modi using their blood. The candidates’ letter made headlines soon after it went viral on social media.

The letter mentioned that the candidates would join a militant group if they don’t get justice.

(With IANS Inputs)

