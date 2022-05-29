Karnataka student beaten inside college for wearing skull cap; policemen, principal booked

In his petition, he said he was stopped by the principal from entering the college (Representational)

A 19-year-old student has alleged he was thrashed inside his college in Karnataka's Bagalkot district by the police and authorities for wearing a skull cap. A case has been lodged in this regard against seven people, including a sub-inspector, the principal of a government degree college and five other policemen.

The case was registered on May 24 after a judicial magistrate's order following a private complaint by Naveed Hasanasab Tharathari, a student of Teradal First Grade Government Degree College. In his petition, he said he was stopped by the principal from entering the college even though there had been no government order restricting the use of skull caps.

He alleged the principal and the policemen thrashed him and insulted his faith. The police are starting the investigation.

With inputs from PTI